Hyderabad Sets National Record In Jamming Session

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has set a national record by hosting the biggest public jam session, with 2,000 in attendance, according to the organisers who said a jamming session of this scale has “never happened before in India.”

Videos of more than 2,000 people singing along with Prachi and Raghav of Backstage Siblings at the Financial District have since gone viral on social media.

The concert also featured a half-hour Shah Rukh Khan medley. Most attendees were employees from IT and IT-enabled firms. The unique charm of the band lies in their choice of songs — popular, easy-to-sing, lyric-driven tracks that the audience instantly connects with.

Prachi and Raghav, siblings from Kolkata, initially jammed casually at home while working full-time corporate jobs. One day, they decided to pursue jamming professionally, launching their band in October 2024.

“In a short span of time, the band became popular and we began travelling globally for performances. Among Indian cities, Hyderabad is especially close to my heart. I worked here earlier, so I understand the pulse of the people. This weekend, the city gave us a record — more than 2,000 people singing with us,” Raghav said.

He added, “We perform Hindi and local-language songs. The audience becomes a part of the concert — our shows are experiences, not just performances.”

Ayushi Shi, an HR professional, said, “I had a great experience. The best part was the bhajan session. They sang a bhajan my grandmother taught me. The event was punctual, starting exactly on time. And because of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the medley was enjoyed the most.”

Sudha, the band’s manager, added, “Before joining the band, I was into graphic designing. As their plan grew, I joined them because this gives more joy to the heart. I am one of the cousins of the duo.”