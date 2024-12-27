Hyderabad Set to Hold LB Nagar Marathon on Dec. 29

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Marathon will be organised on December 29 at Unicent School in Vanasthalipuram. Organised by the LB Nagar Runners group, the marathon will begin at 5.30 am.

It includes four categories tailored for different fitness levels. Beginners and casual participants can opt for the 5K walk or run, while those with more experience can challenge themselves with 10K or 16K runs. Seasoned runners can take part in a half marathon, covering a distance of 21.1 km.

Registrations closed on December 5, with 1,500 participants signing up. No on-spot registrations will be accepted.

“This is an untimed run designed to encourage fitness among the city residents. Whether you’re starting your fitness journey or looking to advance it, this event is for everyone,” said an event mentor. Unlike competitive races, the LB Nagar Marathon highlights personal milestones rather than prize money or rankings.

Safety remains a top priority. Five refreshment points will be set up along the half-marathon route. The 5K route will have two stops, the 10K route will have three, and the 16K route will have four. These points will provide water, energy drinks, and snacks.

Medical support, including ambulances and healthcare professionals from Kamineni Hospitals, will be stationed along the route to assist participants if needed.

Runners with medical conditions have been advised to refrain from participating or seek immediate help if they face any issues during the run.

The marathon will start and end at Unicent School, located in Vanasthali Hills of Vanasthalipuram. Runners will assemble there to begin and celebrate their run.