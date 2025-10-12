Hyderabad Set for Underground Power Cable Overhaul

Hyderabad: The government plans to shift all overhead power lines in Hyderabad underground, making the city safer, smarter, and visually appealing, elevating its global profile. Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds power portfolio, took this decision following fire tragedies at Pathergatti and Ramanthapur.

The detailed project report (DPR) is nearly complete, with the pilot phase targeting the core urban region and covering about 528 km of 33 kV lines, 1,198 km of 11 kV lines, and nearly 4,800 km of low-tension networks. Citywide, the system spans approximately 24,500 km.

The phased rollout will use horizontal drilling to reduce disruption to traffic on the roads. Officials say the transition will save Rs 500 crore annually in reduced transmission losses, theft, and upkeep, besides supporting sustainable urban growth.

To ensure quality, the government sent energy secretary Navin Mittal and southern discom chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui to study Bengaluru’s model, which saw 1,400 km of cables moved underground for Rs 1,800 crore — roughly Rs 13 crore-Rs 15 crore per km. Hyderabad’s first-phase costs mirror these benchmarks, with estimated expenditure at Rs 2,800 crore-Rs 3,200 crore and the project cost is likely to exceed Rs 13,500 crore over four to five years.

The shift to underground cabling forms a vital part of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s grand vision for Hyderabad. His roadmap includes developing the Bharat Future City — a 30,000-acre hub with zones dedicated to AI, health, and education—alongside the Musi River rejuvenation and major works like T-Square.

For Bhatti, upgrading century-old infrastructure goes well beyond beautification and is crucial for upgrading urban safety and governance. Underground networks will cut power theft, minimize outages, and free up city roads by removing poles from cramped lanes.

Avi Kathpalia, a power sector consultant for the state government, said, "Moving power cables underground not only frees up much-needed road space but also drastically improves public safety by reducing power losses and the risk of electrocution and fire incidents. This initiative, especially in older city areas like Hyderabad’s Old City, marks a crucial step toward modern, efficient, and safer urban infrastructure."

-Detailed project report (DPR) to move power lines underground in Hyderabad nearing completion.

-Pilot phase to cover the core urban region.

-About 528 km of 33 kV lines, 1,198 km of 11 kV lines, and nearly 4,800 km of low-tension networks to be moved underground.

-Citywide, the power line system spans about 24,500 km.

-Transition to save Rs 500 crore annually in reduced transmission losses, theft, and upkeep, besides supporting sustainable urban growth.

-Work to use horizontal drilling to reduce disruption to traffic.