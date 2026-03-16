 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad Sees Late-Evening Showers, IMD Warns of More Rain This Week

Telangana
16 March 2026 8:21 PM IST

IMD warns of heavy rain and possible hailstorms ahead.

Hyderabad Sees Late-Evening Showers, IMD Warns of More Rain This Week
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad saw passing showers late on Monday across areas including Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and Uppal.

Northern districts took the brunt of the rain. Gummadidala in Sangareddy recorded 21.8 mm, Narsapur in Medak 19.3 mm, and Somoor in Kamareddy 15.3 mm. In total, 19 stations across six districts reported rainfall ranging from 2.0 mm to 21.8 mm, according to TGDPS automatic weather stations.
Weather tracker Balaji (@balaji25_t) had earlier flagged intense thundershower alerts for Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and nearby districts. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has warned of heavy rain and possible hailstorms across the state between March 16 and 23 due to the influence of a western disturbance.
In his tweet, the amateur Telangana weatherman issued a “Hyderabad Rains Alert 2” and said: “Scattered moderate rains ahead in Qutbullapur, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Balanagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Bollaram, Kompally, Bachupally, RC Puram and Patancheru in the next two hours till 9.30 pm.”
He further added: “South and Central Hyderabad — next two hours dry; thereafter chances exist after 9.30 pm.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad passing showers Gachibowli weather update Hitech City rainfall report Secunderabad thundershower alert Kukatpally rainfall statistics 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X