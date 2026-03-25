According to available data, there are between 900 and 1,000 petrol pumps in the GHMC region and about 3,600 across Telangana. Daily consumption is estimated at 45 lakh litres of diesel and 35 lakh litres of petrol, supplied through three depots of IOC, HPCL and BPC.

Consumers at several fuel stations complained of long waiting times as queues of vehicles extended onto main roads. Many were seeing rushing running from one bunk to another for fuel.

Sai kumar, who was waiting at a petrol station in Jeera, Secunderabad, said, “Hundreds of vehicles are here for filling. I am here from almost 25 minutes. For middle class the bike is must for the daily commute and work.”

A similar situation was reported at Burma Petrol Station in Hyderguda, where vehicle queues reportedly spilled over and blocked the main road between MLA Quarters and Basheerbagh.

Sources said oil companies did not supply fuel on Saturday and Sunday due to the usual holiday schedule. They also cited a rise in international crude prices as a reason for restricted supplies.

Marri Amarender Reddy, president of the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, said, “All of a sudden the oil companies withdrew the credit policy. And delivered the stock on advance payment. That too advance payment before 2:30 pm of that day.”

He added, “When the situation is not right the oil companies should not impose sudden rules and restrictions that directly affect the common citizens.”

Officials, meanwhile, attributed the queues to panic buying triggered by rumours.

Stephan Reveendra, IPS, Commissioner, Civil Supplies Department, said, “There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas (LPG) in Telangana — I urge the public not to engage in panic buying.”

He stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in Telangana and that the fuel supply mechanism from refineries to local depots is functioning normally, with sufficient stocks available in all districts.

He said the long queues and temporary ‘No Stock’ boards were due to a sudden surge in demand caused by panic buying. He also said temporary issues faced by local dealers due to advance payment policies introduced by oil marketing companies were being resolved and daily supplies were continuing.

The Civil Supplies department said the state government, in coordination with petroleum companies and the police, is monitoring petrol bunks to normalise the situation and ensure equitable distribution.



