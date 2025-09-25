Hyderabad Sees 24% Rise in Vehicles in 4 Years

Hyderabad: The total number of vehicles in Greater Hyderabad has touched 93 lakh by August 2025, compared to 74.9 lakh in 2021, reflecting a 24 per cent rise in the last four years.

Officials attribute the surge in vehicle ownership in the city to post-Covid preferences for personal mobility, as commuters avoided shared and public transport during the pandemic. Following the recent GST cut on vehicles, the city’s already congested roads are expected to face even greater pressure.

Within the Hyderabad RTA limits alone, over 43 lakh vehicles are registered this year, followed by Ranga Reddy with 47 lakh. Medchal and Malkajgiri, which have seen fresh registrations in recent years, now add nearly three lakh vehicles. “The trend has been steadily upward since 2021, and GST cuts are likely to accelerate purchases,” said a traffic police officer.

In anticipation of the surge, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) convened a review meeting chaired by Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Gajarao Bhupal. It was also attended by TSIIC vice-chairman and MD K. Shashanka, TSIIC zonal manager Kavitha, SCSC CEO Naved Khan, private consultants, and Cyberabad Traffic Police officials.

SCSC CEO Naved Khan said the meeting focused on road widening, removal of bottlenecks, and studying traffic patterns at major junctions during peak and non-peak hours. Authorities identified pressure points along the ITC Kohenur, IKEA, Lemon Tree, Trident and Cyber Towers stretch.

The officials also stressed the urgent need to shift electrical poles and water pipelines that obstruct carriageways, to enable smoother traffic flow.

“With GST cuts expected to encourage more vehicle ownership, we must proactively prepare for traffic challenges. Industry, civic bodies, and the police are coordinating regularly, much like during emergencies or rain alerts when advisories are issued. Such collaboration will ensure roads remain safe and efficient for commuters,” Naved Khan added.

Commuters, however, view the GST relief as timely. “Buying a car has become more affordable. But unless road networks and parking facilities are upgraded, travel time will only get longer,” said a tech employee from Hitec City. Another techie from the financial district observed, “The area is already choked with private vehicles. While the GST cut is a welcome move, the surge in traffic must be addressed through stricter monitoring and better enforcement.”