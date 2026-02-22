Hyderabad Seen As South Asia's Medical Tourism Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana has initiated steps to position Hyderabad as South Asia’s most integrated medical value tourism (MVT) destination by proposing the establishment of a dedicated society for the purpose. This was revealed at a roundtable convened by the Tourism Development Corporation wich brought together senior representatives from government and industry to deliberate on the institutional framework, governance structure and long-term roadmap for the proposed body.

Discussions focused on creating an integrated MVT hub in Hyderabad, in line with the Union Budget’s proposal to develop five national hubs.

The first session examined industry expectations from TG Medical Tourism Society (TGMTS) as the central coordinating agency. Participants highlighted Hyderabad’s strengths and stressed the need for unified industry representation, global branding, policy advocacy, ethical self-regulation, transparent grievance redressal and a formal licensing system for medical tourism facilitators to ensure credibility and consistent patient experience.

The second session discussed a proposed greenfield medical city under a PPP model, integrating hospitals, wellness providers, Ayurveda institutes, medical colleges, research centres and tourism facilitation services. A detailed recommendation paper will be submitted to the Union Ministries concerned.

Chairing the roundtable, V. Kranthi, managing director of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, said Hyderabad is institutionally ready to scale as a globally trusted MVT destination. Industry expert and Medijourn founder Shaaz Mehmood noted that the proposed society would play a key role in policy advocacy and coordinated international outreach.