Hyderabad Scientist Dr. Venkatesh Devanur Elected President of World Neem Organisation

Hyderabad: Dr. Venkatesh Devanur, a Hyderabad-based agri-biotech entrepreneur and scientist, has been elected as the president of the World Neem Organisation (WNO). His election took place at the 3rd International Neem Summit–2026 and the 4th Global Neem Trade Fair held in Pune.

Dr Devanur, a pioneer in India’s bio-pesticide and organic agriculture sector, has earlier served as Vice President of WNO. He is also a founding member of the BioAgri Inputs Producers Association.

WNO is an international non-profit body that promotes the use of the neem tree in agriculture, health, environment and industry. It serves as a global platform for researchers, farmers and industry experts to share knowledge and encourage the use of neem worldwide.

The organisation aims to boost neem cultivation, support research on its medicinal and agricultural benefits, and promote neem-based products. It also works to educate people about neem’s role in sustainable farming and environmental protection.

The summit was attended by over 150 participants, including scientists, farmers and industry representatives from India and abroad. A white paper on the neem industry and a documentary on neem seed collection and processing were also released during the event.