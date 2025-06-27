Hyderabad Scientist Dr SubbaRao Elected Fellow of Global Nutrition Sciences Body

Hyderabad-based nutrition scientist Dr SubbaRao M. Gavaravapu has been elected Fellow of the International Union of Nutrition Sciences (IUNS), a global organisation that promotes cooperation among researchers and institutions working in nutrition science and food policy. He will formally receive the honour at the IUNS International Congress of Nutrition in Paris this August.

Currently heading the nutrition information, communication and health education (NICHE) division at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr SubbaRao is best known for his work on food labelling and public nutrition education. His research has shaped national food policies, including the 2024 dietary guidelines for Indians and labelling rules aimed at reducing the intake of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods. According to ICMR-NIN, his work explores how food environments are shaped by culture, communication, and policy. He leads the “Let’s Fix Our Food” initiative to improve adolescent diets and co-developed tools such as Nutrition Atlas 2.0 and the nutrition apps NutriAIDE and Nutrify India Now. In addition to over 90 peer-reviewed scientific publications and 80+ popular articles, Dr SubbaRao has conducted more than 300 awareness sessions and contributed to media outreach to support evidence-based nutrition practices. He holds key positions in food regulation and policy panels across India, including FSSAI, NITI Aayog, and BIS. He also serves as Secretary of the Nutrition Society of India and has advised organisations like UNICEF, Akshaya Patra Foundation, and state nutrition missions. His recognitions include the Outstanding Nutrition Scientist Award from the Federation of Asian Nutrition Societies and the Mid-Career Award from the American Society of Nutrition.

Animal welfare groups People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad, have approached the Siddipet III Town Police with regard to a video showing a man killing a goat using his teeth. An FIR was registered based on a complaint by SAFI’s cruelty prevention manager. The act was reportedly part of the Durgamma Jatara at Durga Matha Temple in Ponnala village. The man was booked under the BNS, Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. These provisions classify public animal sacrifice and infliction of pain on animals as punishable offences.The video has since been taken down.





A section of the plaster fell from the ceiling in the corridor at the male surgical ward of MGM Hospital, Warangal. According to reports, no one was present at the spot when the plaster fell.

Sources say this is not the first such incident in the ward. In a previous episode, ceiling tiles had reportedly fallen in the bathroom, leaving patients injured. On Friday, while a lecture was being held for medical students in the adjoining room of the surgical department head, another accident was narrowly avoided.

The ongoing construction of a 24-storey multi-super speciality hospital on the premises of the former central jail appears to have shifted official focus away from MGM Hospital. Reports suggest that this shift has resulted in continued neglect of crumbling hospital infrastructure, especially in older blocks such as the surgical ward.

The plaster collapse came to light even as members of the hospital monitoring committee, appointed by the state government, were inspecting facilities at Kakatiya Medical College and MGM Hospital.