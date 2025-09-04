Hyderabad: Schools Mark Teachers' Day with Passion

Hyderabad: Teachers’ Day was celebrated across schools in the city with enthusiasm on Thursday, as students honoured their mentors for their role in shaping lives and building the nation. In Indian society, teachers are revered as equal to God, and the celebrations reflect that respect.

Since Friday was declared a holiday, schools organised events a day earlier. Several programmes were held, including the recognition of outstanding teachers, the distribution of awards and cultural performances. In some schools, students dressed up like their teachers and enacted classroom sessions.

At Madina Schools, senior students took charge of organising the celebrations, which included sports for teachers. Students also decorated classrooms, cut cakes with their mentors, prepared drinks and designed greeting cards. Teachers expressed delight at the creativity and affection shown by their pupils.

At Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Sainikpuri, students of Classes 11 and 12 began the day by paying tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is marked as Teachers’ Day. The programme featured songs, dances and skits performed with gratitude. Teachers who completed 25 years of service at the school were felicitated.

This year, the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan National Director’s Award was announced for Farhana Khan, who was recognised for her work in teaching underprivileged children.

At Government Nizamia Tibbi College, Charminar, faculty and students reflected on the deeper meaning of the day. Senior professor of medicine Mohammed Ahsan Faroqui said, “I have been teaching for over 26 years. This profession is about responsibility and passion. A teacher can mould young minds who, in turn, become vital in building a better world. Choosing teaching over practice has been my greatest service to society.”