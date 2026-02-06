Hyderabad: School Students Contribute Pocket Money, Adopt Zoo Park Rhino

Hyderabad: Students of Focus High School, from Noorkhan Bazar, in the city, have taken a step to adopt a rhinoceros from the Nehru Zoological Park in the city, demonstrating their commitment to wildlife protection and environmental awareness.

As part of the gesture, the students, along with the Principal and staff Members visited the Zoo Park on Friday, and presented a cheque of Rs. 30,000 towards the adoption of the 'Horned Rhinoceros' for a period of three months. The cheque was presented to the Zoo curator, J. Vasantha.

She thanked the students for contributing from their pocket money and supporting the Wildlife Conservation and Breeding Programmes at Zoological Park.

Image by Arrangement

Currently, the park houses five species of rhinoceros, namely Suraj, Saraswathi, Sai Vijay, Nanda, and Prema. She also made an appeal to citizens and corporates to donate under the Animal Adoption Scheme and CSR activity.

Earlier, Glukem Biocare Private Limited, a city-based firm, adopted two mugger crocodiles for a period of one year. The company director, Rakesh Chinnala, along with his American delegates, Philip, Shyam, and MD Sushantha Hazra, visited the zoo and presented a cheque of Rs one lakh to the zoo on January 24th, 2026.

The Animal Adoption Scheme at Nehru Zoo Park allows individuals, families, and corporations to sponsor the care, feeding, and maintenance of zoo animals.