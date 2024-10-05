Hyderabad: Saroornagar Police Nab Thief Within 24 Hours

Hyderabad: Saroornagar police arrested a man for stealing 10 tolas of gold articles, within 24 hours of the theft being reported. The complaint was lodged by Dullor Raghavendra Rao, 64, who went to Tirupati along with his wife on September 26 and returned on Thursday afternoon.

The couple found that their gold ornaments were missing, though the main door and the cupboard doors were intact. Upon receiving the complaint, the Clues and tech teams worked on the evidence and CCTV footage and traced the accused.

Citing the incident, police cautioned people leaving home for the Dasara vacation to follow certain guidelines for safety. On Saturday, Saroornagar police conducted an autorickshaw campaign with a huge poster containing the do’s and don’ts. Police also distributed pamphlets that urged the people to inform the police if they are leaving on vacation, lock the house thoroughly and keep the lights switched on. The police also suggested discontinuing the milk and newspaper delivery till their return, while the piled up packets could indicate that the house is empty.