Hyderabad: Salary Slump Worries Students Eyeing BFSI, IT Careers

Hyderabad: As placement and internship season approaches, students aspiring for careers in Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and IT are growing increasingly sceptical about their prospects. A recent survey by Foundit revealed that professionals in BFSI (42 per cent) and IT (26 per cent) report the lowest salary satisfaction. Across industries, 47 per cent of professionals are unhappy with salary growth, with a staggering 59 per cent seeing minimal increases over the past three years.

“It’s worrying. We invest years in education, but if salary growth is this slow, is it really worth it?” asked G. Mira Kopputla, an MBA student specialising in finance. Many like her are carefully weighing their options, fearing that early-career stagnation could set them back financially.

Dissatisfaction is particularly high among entry-level professionals (0-3 years), with 31 per cent feeling underpaid. This sentiment is even stronger in BFSI, where 42 per cent express discontent. IT professionals are also among the least satisfied, with 26 per cent reporting slow salary progression.

“We grew up hearing that IT and finance offer the best opportunities, but this data says otherwise,” said Ananya Roy, a final-year computer science student. “I used to think landing an IT job meant stability, but now I’m not so sure.”

The survey also found that only 35 per cent of professionals expect a meaningful salary hike from appraisals, with most anticipating just a 0-10 per cent increase. While a small fraction (22 per cent) hopes for a raise of over 30 per cent, expectations decline sharply at senior levels, indicating slower growth over time.

This uncertainty has led many students to consider alternative career paths or opportunities abroad. “If salaries are stagnating here, maybe it’s better to look at global markets or explore start-ups,” said J. Rupak, an engineering graduate considering overseas job prospects.

While companies emphasise upskilling and career advancement pathways, students remain unconvinced. With salary concerns going up, the once-coveted BFSI and IT sectors may struggle to attract fresh talent unless compensation trends improve.