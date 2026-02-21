Hyderabad: RTAs Refuse Renewal for Vehicles Without QR-Verified Reflective Tapes

Hyderabad: Regional transport authorities (RTAs) on Friday declined renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles that failed to paste reflective tapes.

The transport department had issued instructions making it mandatory for specified categories of vehicles to have reflective tapes and rear-marking plates, with effect from February 12. Officials said vehicles without proper reflective taping were turned back and the renewal process was resumed only after compliance.

According to transport department officials, studies have indicated that reflective tapes improve distant visibility of vehicles from the rear and help reduce accidents. The government has been implementing road safety measures to curb accidents across the state, they added.