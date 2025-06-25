Hyderabad RPO Honoured for Citizen-Centric Passport Services

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Jonnalagadda Snehaja was presented an award for innovative steps and citizen-centric initiatives. The award was presented by minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita in Delhi during the three-day Regional Passport Officers Conference.

The Telangana police were also felicitated for continued excellence in passport verification and service facilities.

Hyderabad RPO Snehaja mentioned the key initiatives for which the Hyderabad office got the award: Walk-in public grievance redressal on Tuesdays; Swatchhata campaign that revitalised the office premises; release of special commemorative passport envelopes marking 75 years of the Constitution; and a year-long art and calligraphy exhibition.

Apart from this the Hyderabad RPO initiated a cyber awareness campaign, held medical camps, outreach drives for special groups and environmental initiatives. The RPO had reduced pendency by improving the appointment cycle and rolling out e-passports under the Passport Seva 2.0 initiative.