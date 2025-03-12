Hyderabad: RPF Team Helps Woman Give Birth on Platform

Hyderabad: In yet another display of dedication and swift response, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Secunderabad railway station helped a pregnant passenger in delivering a healthy baby girl on Platform No. 6. of the station.

The passenger Tabba Majhi, 21, travelling with her husband to Visakhapatnam, experienced labour pain.

“Noticing her in distress, sub-inspector Md Mahek, along with three women constables, promptly attended to her, ensuring privacy by covering the area and providing necessary support during the delivery, Debashmita C. Banerjee,” senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, told Deccan Chronicle.

“Our RPF team swiftly acted and arranged for ambulance and provided primary medical care. The mother and the newborn were shifted to Gandhi Hospital with RPF personnel accompanying them,” Debashmita, said.

The RPF team also arranged essential post-delivery supplies, including sanitary pads, ensuring the well-being of both mother and child. We enquired with the doctors and were told that both mother and baby are reported to be in good health, Debashmita further said.

This timely and compassionate intervention reflects the unwavering commitment of RPF towards passenger safety and welfare. In 2024, RPF personnel facilitated the safe delivery of two babies at railway stations, while in 2023, they assisted in six such cases. These efforts reaffirm the role of RPF as not just security personnel but also as first responders in critical situations, she further added.