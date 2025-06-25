Hyderabad: Robbers Robbed; Cops Nab 18, Seize Cash, Gold

Hyderabad: The Market Police said they had arrested 18 people who conspired to rob a businessman by offering fake gold, but were in turn robbed by another group. The main gang posed as police officers. The police have recovered Rs.43.21 lakh cash, 57 grams of gold, two cars, four bikes, and 23 mobile phones.

According to North Zone DCP, Reshmi Perumal, the incident came to light after Bowenpally resident Hariram filed a complaint. He was lured by Radheshyam with an offer to buy 1 kg gold at a 5 per cent discount. They paid in cash.

When Hariram was counting the cash, four persons entered his office, claiming to be from the Rachakonda SOT. One of them, Keshavulu displayed an ID card. Pretending it was a police seizure, they assaulted Hariram and fled with the cash and mobile phones.

The conspiracy was led by brothers Chandra Shekar Verma and Nagaraju Verma who roped in multiple associates. However, their escape was not a success as another group posing as a ‘vehicle seizure team’ stopped them near Trimulgherry and robbed them of the stolen cash.

The case exposed two layers of the incident where one gang posing as police attempted to rob a commoner, and another gang which actually robbed the the robbers. The DCP said over 100 CCTV cameras were scanned to trace the culprits. Eighteen were arrested, while 10 remain absconding.

The DCP cautioned citizens against falling for high-profit schemes involving precious metals and said, “Report such fraudulent activities immediately. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused and recover more assets.”

Plaint on Market for Spoiled Milk

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police have booked Ratnadeep Supermarket following a complaint regarding the sale of spoiled Heritage Toned Milk. The action was based on a complaint filed by E, Ramulu, who had purchased two packets of milk from the supermarket located in his area, on June 22. One of the packets emitted a foul smell upon opening and was found to be spoiled even after boiling.

As it might have posed serious health risks had his family consumed the milk without noticing, the complainant demanded criminal action against the supermarket, adding that there was either negligence at the supermarket level or during distribution. The milk and its packaging have been preserved as evidence, the complaint noted.

Man Dies Two Weeks After Mishap

Hyderabad: An unidentified man suffered for over two weeks and succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was hit by a car while crossing the highway at Sushma Sainagar in Vanasthalipuram. SI Girish said the accident occurred on the evening of June 7 when the deceased was attempting to cross the road and was struck by a car heading from Hayathnagar towards LB Nagar.

Locals immediately rushed him to Osmania General Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment and died on June 23. He remained unidentified. Car driver K.N. Raju, 38 was booked for negligent driving.

5-yr-old Drowns in Unused Well

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was feared drowned in an unused agricultural well in Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally, on Tuesday afternoon. Mailardevpally inspector P. Narender said the incident came to light after the minor's father lodged a complaint with the police, alleging the child had slipped into the well while playing.

The police, along with the HYDRAA and the fire department have been working on rescuing the minor since 12 noon. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Hit by School Bus, Biker Killed

Hyderabad: Paripelly Pawan Kumar, a 43-year-old two-wheeler rider, died after being hit by a private school bus near Hafeezpet flyover in Miyapur on Sunday afternoon. The victim was riding his bike from Kondapur towards Miyapur and was allegedly hit by the bus.

In his complaint, V. Pradeep Kumar, the victim’s brother-in-law, said the bus driven by one N.K. Nohan, 40, of Prem Nagar, Hafeezpet, hit the bike from behind, at the starting point of the flyover. The impact of the collision led to Pavan falling and suffering severe head injuries. He died on the spot.

The driver reportedly did not stop and fled the scene. He was intercepted by locals around 3.20 pm, the complainant added. Passersby took the victim’s phone and informed his family of the accident. The Miyapur police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Speeding Goods Vehicle Rams Car; Woman Dead, Two Injured

Hyderabad: Kruthika, a 30-year-old homemaker woman died and her infant son and 73-year-old father-in-law sustained injuries after a speeding goods vehicle rammed into their car in Kukatpally, on Sunday. According to the Kukatpally police, Kruthika, a resident of Dabilpura, was returning to the city from Tuljapur when the incident occurred.

When they reached near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 761, the victims' car broke down. As they got out of the vehicle, a goods carrier coming from Miyapur hit them.

Her son and father-in-law sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Kruthika, who was taken to another hospital was declared brought dead, police said.

Bangladeshi Held for Forged Passport

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi national was detained at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for attempting to travel to Italy on a fake Indian passport. According to RGIA outpost inspector Balaraju, the accused, Abu Das, 35, had allegedly obtained the passport as Arpan Rai through an agent in Odisha. During immigration checks, officials learnt that his travel documents were not authentic and handed him over to the RGIA police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man’s real name is Abu Das and that he had illegally entered India from Bangladesh in 2024. He had been living in Bhubaneswar under a false identity, police said. He was reportedly attempting to board a flight on his way to Italy when the forgery came to light.

1,130 Phones Returned

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu cautioned citizens against buying cheap second-hand mobile phones without proper documentation. He said not reporting stolen or lost phones could ultimately have implications on national security as they could be used by anti-social or criminal elements.

He was speaking at an event to hand over to their owners, 1,130 lost or stolen mobile phones worth `3.5 crore that were recovered by the Cyberabad police using the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) portal over a span of two months. Of these, 706 were traced in LB Nagar, 312 in Malkajgiri, and 112 in Bhongir. So far this year, Rachakonda Police have recovered a total of 3,694 mobile phones, Sudheer Babu said.

Those whose phones were recovered shared their experiences with gratitude. Nikitha, from Nacharam, said she had lost her phone six months ago and was surprised and thankful when the police traced and returned it. A victim from Bibinagar recalled losing her phone while heading home with her children. A driver also got his phone back after losing it during a delivery.