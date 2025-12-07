Hyderabad Roads to Honor Tata, Trump, Google and Tech Majors

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to honour global business icons and tech majors by naming key roads in and around Hyderabad after them, as part of a broader bid to project the state as the face of innovation‑driven India.

A 100‑metre greenfield radial road linking the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala with the proposed Regional Ring Road will be named after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, with the junction at Raviryal already christened the “Tata Interchange”. The state government has also cleared a proposal to name the high‑profile stretch abutting the sprawling United States Consulate General in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue”, after the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

Officials said the government will formally communicate these plans to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, following up on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s earlier pitch at the US‑India Strategic Partnership Forum to name major city roads after leading global corporations. As part of the same exercise, a key corridor in the Financial District, running alongside Google’s upcoming facility — billed as its largest campus outside the US — is to be designated “Google Street” in recognition of the company’s worldwide technological impact.

The government is also working on naming important junctions and stretches after tech giants Microsoft and Wipro, with proposals for a “Microsoft Road” and “Wipro Junction” under active consideration. More roads are likely to be dedicated in future to distinguished individuals and corporations, aligning the city’s map with Telangana’s aspiration to be seen as a global hub for entrepreneurship, technology, and investment.