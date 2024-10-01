Hyderabad: RMP Doctor’s Wife Brutally Murdered

Hyderabad: A registered medical practitioner (RMP) doctor's 44-year-old wife was murdered by an unknown assailant at her apartment in Ellaredu Gudda, Navodaya Colony, on Monday. Police suspected that the assailant also stole about 13 tolas of gold jewellery from the victim’s cupboard.

Police suspected, following preliminary investigations, that the assailant could be known to the victim, Sudha Rani, as there were no apparent signs of her resisting the assailant’s entry into the house. The neighbour confirmed to the police that they did not hear the victim cry for help.

On Monday evening, Sudha Rani’s daughter Rudhra Rani and son Srikhar Chandra upon returning from tuition classes around 7.30 pm found their mother lying in a pool of blood in the hall of their home. Frightened and shocked, they immediately alerted their father and neighbours, who informed the Jubilee Hills police.

The Jubilee Hills police reached the house CLUES teams and started investigations. Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatagiri said the police were examining CCTV cameras to trace the accused.

Sudha Rani, according to the police, was last seen alive by her uncle Umamaheswara Rao at 5.30 pm while he was going to his clinic in Yellareddyguda. Police suspected that either financial issues or family disputes could have led to the murder. The victim’s body has been shifted to OGH mortuary for postmortem and handed over to her family members for her last rites on Tuesday.