Hyderabad: Rising social media use among minors sparks concern

Hyderabad: As social media usage among minors soars, experts are increasingly emphasising the need for comprehensive understanding of potential risks involved, with an alarming average of 20 cases per month being reported in Hyderabad commissionerate alone related to privacy breaches, cyberbullying, and inappropriate content.

“In this digital era, it is mandatory for the child to use technology as part of their education, so it is the parent and the teacher who ensure that the child is safe,” said Devika Rani K. of Amrita Foundation Society.

She said digital literacy courses have to be conducted for children. “If the child under 16 years is exposed to social media, there are chances for cyber bullying. Constant updates about one's personal life should be avoided where one is giving away too much information to the predators. Because of constant hooking on to the gadget, they fail to have communication skills. It also affects the brain and social isolation is another challenge they face. Unfortunately, Usage of the internet is a double-edged sword,” she explained.

“There is also no parental control on what the content the kids are watching. The online platforms too once read the algorithms of the views and interests, it gives the same content repeatedly,” the psychologist said.

In the name of privacy, Devika said a child gets a separate room, and gadgets in the room will allow more room for the children to get exposed to such content. Devika also said the longer children present on social media, the more depression sets in.

Only a few top-notch schools have cybercrime in their curriculum and hold campaigns in the school yearly.

“Modules on cyber security, data phishing emails, social engineering, fake news, and source of information and other important subjects will be taught to students,” said Diana K., a facilitator at the Oakridge International School.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime ACP Chand Basha highlighted the importance of educating children about their online presence. He stressed that minors should be encouraged to read the privacy policies and terms of use of the applications they engage with.

“Awareness is the key. Children need to understand what they are agreeing to and how to safeguard themselves on the apps when they use these platforms,” he stated. Additionally, Basha urged parents to take a proactive role in monitoring their kids' social media usage to ensure their safety.

The official added, “Schools must also prioritise cyber education in their curriculum. Case studies will help students to analyse and understand the real-world scenarios. Educational institutions can equip students with essential digital and cyber knowledge. This initiative aims to foster critical thinking skills and enable students to navigate the complexities of online interactions safely.”

Another official pointedly remarked, “It might be better for parents to avoid any social media installations for their children altogether. They should stand firm in discouraging the use of these platforms until their kids are mature enough to handle the responsibilities that come with them.”

The fact is that adults and children are all exposed to social media and there is no escape. In this era where there is the usage of technology in every aspect and it is important for parents and education institutions that there be digital literacy.”