Hyderabad Revels in Three Days of Colourful Holi

Hyderabad: The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great pomp across the city, turning streets and venues into a vibrant spectacle. This year’s celebrations stretched over three days, giving residents an extra bonanza of colour and cheer.

Although the main day of Holi saw fewer crowds, with private parties reporting lower ticket sales, the festivities picked up the following day. The shift was due to the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, which pushed the traditional celebration after Holika Dahan to Wednesday. At Tank Bund, large gatherings were spotted, with revellers capturing the colourful scenes against the backdrop of blooming bougainvillea. Youngsters rode from one neighbourhood to another to meet friends and play with colours.

Eco-friendly hues were the highlight of the festival. Many participants chose natural powders, with some even preparing colours at home using leaves and flowers.

At Jalvihar, a mega event drew five to six thousand people, with DJs and singers from Mumbai keeping the crowd dancing until 3 pm. “The celebrations were lively, with celebrities adding glamour to the event,” said Kavita Jain, one of the organisers.

Gated communities also hosted their own celebrations, arranging colours, music, and water drums. Families turned out in large numbers, enjoying the chance to relax together. “These events bring us closer in a life filled with work and stress. It’s a real stress-buster,” said Sandya Rani, a resident.

In Begum Bazaar, traders closed their shops and joined in grand-scale celebrations. Across the city, makeshift stalls lined pavements, selling colours, sweets, and toy sprinklers. Local leaders in residential areas organised small gatherings with DJs and music, ensuring the festive spirit reached every corner.