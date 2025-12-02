Hyderabad Residents Protest Liquor Shops in Residential Areas

Hyderabad:With the new liquor licences coming into force on Monday, residents at different places opposed in setting up liquor shops at residential areas.

In Manikonda, a licence holder tried to set up a liquor shop at Pipeline Road and faced protests from residents who opposed the establishment of the liquor shop at a residential locality. Though the shop owner’s explanation that he had secured permission from the excise department, was ignored.

When excise officials visited the place and informed that they would examine the location and will options to the license holder, the residents withdrew their protest.