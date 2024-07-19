Hyderabad Resident thrashes electricity department employee over pending dues

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a resident of Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad was seen violently thrashing an electricity department employee for asking him to clear pending dues on Thursday.

As per reports, two employees of the State electricity department -- one line inspector and a mater reader were on duty at Kabir Nagar area of Motinagar in Sanath Nagar on Thursday.

Both of them while checking the meter readings approached the accused's house and asked them to pay the pending bill of over Rs 6,000. When the accused's father refused to pay the bill, the power department staff cut the supply.

Upset over this, the accused, who is a kick-boxer, had thrown repeated punches on the employee.

The employee is severely injured and is now under treatment. Sanath Nagar police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Watch: