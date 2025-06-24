Hyderabad Reports 42 Dengue Cases in Two Weeks

Hyderabad: The city has recorded 42 dengue cases over the past fortnight. With 10 reported in just two days. This comes on the back of the city experiencing monsoon rainfall and moderately humid weather for the past few weeks, increasing the likelihood of mosquito breeding.

According to data shared by the health department, the city has recorded around 240 cases since January this year.

The dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti bites during the day, so people must wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents for protection. "The virus behaves like any other virus. The most common symptoms are fever, headache, and body pain. Some may also experience eye congestion and vomiting," said Dr Rajendra Prasad, medical superintendent, Fever Hospital.

"We have not observed any major spike in dengue cases yet, but with the ongoing rainy season, we expect a rise in the coming days. The complete blood count (CBC) test is important for early confirmation of dengue and monitoring platelet levels, as low counts can lead to complications. Other tests include the NS1 antigen test and the IgM test. All of these are available at the Fever Hospital," Dr Prasad said.

"July is considered an anti-dengue month. Each of the 91 urban primary healthcare centres (UPHCs) has developed a micro-action plan to control the spread of dengue and raise awareness about preventive measures individuals and households can take. The focus is on reducing sources of larval production,” Dr Harsha Dasari, programme officer (dengue), Hyderabad.

“Killing mosquitoes is difficult as they are becoming resistant to chemicals. Hence, removing objects that might lead to mosquito breeding is encouraged," Dr Dasari said.

He added that awareness activities would be carried out in collaboration with the GHMC entomology wing. "Anti-larval measures such as spraying insecticides and encouraging people to identify and remove mosquito breeding sites — such as tyres, plant containers, water coolers, etc — will be undertaken," he said.

Fever Hospital’s Dr Prasad added that the season generally sees spikes water and air-borne infections, and citizens must prevent themselves against them as well by avoiding outside food and water, maintaining personal hygiene and wear masks in crowded places.

"Symtomatic treatment can be given for about 24-48 hours in case of a fever without cough and cold. If the fever persists beyond 48 hours, nearest doctors and medical facilities should be contacted," Dr Prasad advised.