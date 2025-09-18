Hyderabad Records Humongous Rainfall

Hyderabad: The city witnessed unprecedented rainfall on Thursday with Musheerabad recording 184.3 mm, the highest in the city. Bholakpur (155.5 mm), Chilkalguda (147.5 mm), Secunderabad (146.5 mm), and Mettuguda (140.3 mm) also reported extremely heavy rainfall. Several other areas including Lingampally, Himayatnagar, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Khairtabad and Begumpet received over 100 mm of rain, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in multiple localities.



The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data showed widespread heavy rainfall across the twin cities, with nearly all major areas recording more than 50 mm.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a severe heat and thunderstorm alert for Telangana. The day is expected to remain extremely humid and sultry in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

According to the forecast, intense thunderstorms are likely during the night and early morning hours in southern and western Telangana districts including Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Kamareddy and Nalgonda.

In Hyderabad, the day will remain hot and dry till evening, but conditions are unstable. Isolated to scattered heavy thunderstorms are expected overnight, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.