Hyderabad realtor murdered by his third wife and stepson

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old realtor was murdered by his third wife and stepson at the wife’s house in Crystal Town late on Tuesday night. Another youth was their accomplice in the gruesome act.

According to K. Satyanarayana, SHO Bandlaguda, Shabana Begum and her son Mohammed Sameer (19) had a heated argument with the victim Mohammed Masi Uddin Noor. Almost immediately, Shabana, Sameer and his friend Mohammed Fareed (21) tied Noor’s hands and legs with a chunni and slit his throat with a kitchen knife, the SHO said.

According to the victim’s younger brother Mohammed Rafi (52), who lodged the complaint, his brother had three wives, including Almas Begum (55) with whom he had a son and three daughters; Ishrath Begum (38), who stays in Beeramguda, Ameenpur, and they had a son and daughter and Shabana Begum, whom he reportedly had divorced.

Rafi said that his brother was looking after all his three wives, whom he would visit regularly.

“My brother went to Shabana's house around 11 pm on Tuesday. I received a call from my nephew Zeeshan informing about the murder at Crystal Town,” he said.

“Rafi rushed to Shabana’s house where his brother was lying in a pool of blood, his mouth closed and hands and legs tied. A knife used in the murder was also found at that scene of offence,” police said.

Police have registered cases under section 103 BNS read with 3(5) BNS. Shabana, Sameer and Fareed have reportedly been taken into custody.