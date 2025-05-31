Hyderabad: Raw Sewage Floods Teachers’ Colony

Hyderabad: Raw sewage has been flowing through the streets and lanes of Hyderabad’s Teachers’ Colony for several days, forcing residents to wade through filthy water, endure unbearable stench and fear outbreaks of disease as civic authorities delay repairs. The issue originates near the colony’s underground drainage line leading towards the railway station and has now spread to adjoining areas, including Ambedkar Nagar. In several stretches, wastewater has even entered homes.

“It’s like living in a gutter. We’ve stopped letting our children play outside. The smell is unbearable, and there are mosquitoes everywhere,” said Shanti, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. “No one listens till it turns into a disaster.” Despite repeated complaints, repair work has yet to begin. Residents allege that calls to the Water Board and GHMC have yielded no results. “We’ve been hearing ‘they’re coming tomorrow’ for the past two weeks,” said Ravi Kumar, a local schoolteacher. “If this were Jubilee Hills, would they wait this long?”

The matter drew attention on Saturday after Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh visited the area unannounced. He summoned Water Board officials on the spot, questioned the inordinate delay and warned them that if the issue was not resolved within 10 days, public anger could spill over. “He told them clearly—either fix it now or be ready for protests in front of your homes,” said a local youth who was present during the visit.

Officials assured that repair work would begin soon. A senior engineer claimed proposals had already been submitted but attributed the delay to pending funding clearance. However, when asked for a timeline, he declined to commit to a specific date. Residents remain sceptical pointing to a history of recurring drainage issues in the area. Temporary patchwork solutions, they said, often collapse with the next spell of rain. “We don’t want another cover-up job. We need a proper, lasting fix,” said Shanti. “Otherwise, we’ll be back to this same mess in two months.”