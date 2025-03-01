Hyderabad: Ramzan Schools Timings Changed

Hyderabad: Responding to requests from teachers and stakeholders, the state government has announced a change in timings for Urdu medium schools, parallel medium schools, and Urdu medium sections of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) during the month of Ramzan.

As per the directive issued by the director of school education, the revised timings will be in effect from March 2 to April 1. During this period, schools will function from 8 am to 1.30 pm.

The change comes following representations from Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, vice-chairman and president of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), who took up the matter with the state government to facilitate religious observances for students and teachers.