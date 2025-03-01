 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Ramzan Schools Timings Changed

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 March 2025 9:53 PM IST

As per the directive issued by the director of school education, the revised timings will be in effect from March 2 to April 1. During this period, schools will function from 8 am to 1.30 pm.

Hyderabad: Ramzan Schools Timings Changed
x
Responding to requests from teachers and stakeholders, the state government has announced a change in timings for Urdu medium schools, parallel medium schools, and Urdu medium sections of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) during the month of Ramzan. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Responding to requests from teachers and stakeholders, the state government has announced a change in timings for Urdu medium schools, parallel medium schools, and Urdu medium sections of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) during the month of Ramzan.

As per the directive issued by the director of school education, the revised timings will be in effect from March 2 to April 1. During this period, schools will function from 8 am to 1.30 pm.

The change comes following representations from Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, vice-chairman and president of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), who took up the matter with the state government to facilitate religious observances for students and teachers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TMREIS school education Telangana state government ramzan 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X