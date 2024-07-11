Hyderabad: 222 Pocso Cases Reported under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in 6 Months

Hyderabad: Around 222 cases of Pocso were reported within the Rachakonda commissionerate limits in the last six months, while 130 of these cases were chargesheeted, said a report from the City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB) of the Rachakonda police on Wednesday.

According to the report, from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024, 222 Pocso cases were reported at various police stations falling under the Rachakonda commissionerate. However, only 130 of these cases were chargesheeted during that time.

According to CCRB Inspector Saidulu, a case should be chargesheeted within 60 days after being registered. When asked about what is the cause behind this delay, he said, “Most of the time, evidence gathering and FSL reports take too long to come. And many times, cases are registered during the months of May and June and the deadline to file these cases has still not approached.”

It is worth noting that a case is registered after recording a preliminary statement of the victim or their family, and later a chargesheet is filed, which is presented at the court.

The data also revealed that only 32 accused were convicted from the cases chargesheeted last year. These 32 cases belong to the year 2023, however, the accused were convicted in the year 2024. When asked about why the accused were convicted at such a later date, the inspector said, “Court trials usually take time.”

However, it is worth noting that POCSO cases are handled by Fast Track Special Courts.