Hyderabad: Private School Teacher Murdered by Roommate in Hostel

A 28-year-old private school teacher was brutally murdered by his roommate at a hostel in the SR Nagar police station limits late Saturday night.The victim, Venkata Ramana, was attacked with a barber's blade at the Yoga Lakshmi Boys Hostel by the accused, M Ganesh, and his associates after a drunken brawl. Ramana, who suffered multiple injuries, succumbed to excessive bleeding in his room, according to SR Nagar police.Venkata Ramana, a native of Nandyal district, shared the room with Keshav Singh, Ajay, Arun, and the accused, Ganesh, who is a barber from Visakhapatnam.Eyewitnesses Keshav, Ajay, and Arun reported that Ganesh returned late at night in an inebriated state, knocking on the door and using abusive language against Ramana. Upon entering the room, Ganesh was confronted by Ajay, which disturbed Ramana.After Ramana tried to stop Ganesh from using abusive language, Ganesh lost his temper and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, presumed to be a barber's knife. Despite intervention attempts by Ajay and Keshav Singh, Ganesh continued his assault, leading to Ramana's death at the scene before fleeing.On being informed, the police, including the clues team, SHO SR Nagar, DI SR Nagar, ACP SR Nagar, and night security officer A Srinivasa Rao, along with additional DCP task force and officers from CCS, visited the crime scene, according to sub-inspector G Manoj of SR Nagar police station.A murder case has been registered, and the victim's family has been informed. Ramana's body has been shifted to OGH mortuary for postmortem. Police have reportedly detained the suspect but are yet to make an official announcement.