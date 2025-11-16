Hyderabad: Private Buses Warned over Commercial Luggage

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district joint transport commissioner C. Ramesh on Saturday warned private bus operators that stern action under the TG RTA Act will be taken if they encourage passengers to carry luggage beyond permitted personal belongings. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “They should not carry any luggage other than their personal luggage.”

He said frisking and surprise checks have been intensified at over 30 locations, with special enforcement teams deployed round the clock. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has also directed officials to take strict action against private operators violating safety norms. “We have issued notices to violators after the Chevella bus tragedy. Anyone found violating the rules will be prosecuted as per law,” Ramesh said.

During the special drive conducted from November 1 to 14, enforcement teams checked 528 private buses in the Hyderabad district. According to the Vehicle Check Report (VCR) data, penalties imposed for Fitness Certificate violations amounted to Rs 3,28,84,95, while taxes collected totalled Rs 46,73,168, bringing the combined amount to Rs 79,61,663.

For overloading luggage and carrying additional material, officials issued 84 VCRs and seized 66 buses. They levied fines of Rs 13,53,450 for Fitness Certificate violations and recovered Rs 9,125 in pending tax, amounting to a total of Rs 13,62,575. Overall, 612 VCRs were issued during the drive and 66 buses were seized. The authorities collected a total of Rs 93,24,238 in fines and taxes.

Ramesh said enforcement drives will continue round the clock and checks will be intensified at identified spots. He urged private bus operators to prioritise passenger safety and warned that violations would invite strict action.