Hyderabad: Priest Detained for Attack on Temple Accountant

Hyderabad: A special team of the Southeast Zone Task Force on Saturday detained a priest, Raikod Hariputhra alias Harinath Krishna, for throwing a lethal substance at the accountant of the Bhulakshmi temple in Saidabad.

Harinath Krishna threw the chemical at Narsing Rao, the accountant, triggering panic in the locality in Saidabad after news was spread through a social media post. The police rushed to the scene and brought the issue under control.

Narsing Rao was sitting on the temple’s counter when a masked man trespassed and greeted him with Holi wishes Friday night. While wishing him, the priest threw the chemical over him.

“There was mild tension on the temple premises with locals immediately assuming that it was an acid attack. However, we rushed Narsing Rao to Yashoda hospital where doctors confirmed it was not an acid attack. The victim’s condition is out of danger,” the SHO said.

“The photo of the accused has been captured in CCTV. We are going though other CCTV footages installed in the locality. The culprit will be arrested soon,” the SHO added.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said the police are verifying the motive behind the attack on the priest. “We will come to a conclusion soon and then officially disclose it,” the senior police official added.