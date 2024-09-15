Hyderabad Prepares for Grand Milad Celebrations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations on Monday. Also known as Mawlid, it marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, with prayers, sermons and gatherings. This year is special because it leads to the 1,500th birth year of the Prophet. A fete will be held at Makka Masjid on Monday.

In Hyderabad, traditional celebrations include the display of relics, such as the Prophet’s hair and clothes, at some dargahs and mosques. Numerous organisations have been organising blood donation camps to mark the occasion.

“The relics of the Prophet will be displayed in Sufi khanqahs and at some mosques as per tradition. The ‘Markazi Milad Juloos,’ a traditional rally from Makka Masjid to Moghalpura, will take place on Thursday, September 19, at 12 pm. The procession has been deferred as Milad coincides with Ganesh idol immersion,” said Junaid Pasha, secretary, Markazi Milaad Juloos Committee.

With the next year being the 1500th birthday of the Prophet, year-long festivities have been planned by the committee. Events such as Naatiya Mushaira (poetry sessions) and gatherings will be held across the state, informed Junaid Pasha. “Poets from Saudi, Oman and Qatar will render their recitations at these mushaira sessions,” he said.

Last week, the committee also organised a blood camp at Basera Function Hall, Falaknuma Palace, where around 1,200 people donated blood. Blood donation camps and food distribution have been ongoing across the city for the past week.

The AIMIM will hold a public meeting on September 20 and a grand mushaira (poetry session) on September 21 at Darussalam at 8.30 pm.

The celebrations have been prominent in the region for centuries. “Id Milad-un-Nabi was observed as a state festival even during the Qutub Shahi era, reaching its zenith during Muhammad Quli Qutub Shah's reign. The author of 'Tareeq-e-Qutub Shahi' mentions that celebrations lasted nearly 10 days, with a brocade canopy supported by 40 pure silver poles installed at Baagh e Dilkusha. Qasidah, or hymns in honour of the Prophet and his progeny, were recited," said Mubbashir Ali Khan, a heritage enthusiast.

"The city had five principal Qadam-e-Rasool (foot imprints of the Prophet) displayed at Qadam Rasool Alawa, Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Hussaini Alam Ashoorkhana, Qadam Rasool hillock and Dewdi Kalan. Sandalwood paste was applied to these relics, and a few nawabs also had personal Qadam-e-Rasool," Mubbashir added.

These past celebrations were far more elaborate than today's.

“At my grandmother's house, we celebrated Milad-un-Nabi by preparing special Deccani dishes like kheer puri (stuffed with coconut or chana dal halwa), chonge (plain puris coated with sugar) and biryani. There were gatherings of people, dressed in fine traditional clothing, who remembered the Prophet’s life and sent salutations to him in unison. Later, we would go to the Old City to see the Milad decorations in the markets," said Sibghatullah Khan, an architect and founder of Deccan Archive.