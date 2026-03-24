Hyderabad Police Urge Residents to Remain Cautious of Nepal-Based Gangs

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police conducted a sensitization programme regarding employment of Nepal-origin domestic servants, in view of continuous offences being committed by Nepal-based gangs in various areas.

During the programme, the public was advised to exercise utmost caution before employing domestic help and to ensure proper background verification. The modus operandi (MO) adopted by such gangs was explained in detail to create awareness and prevent potential offences.

In continuation of the initiative, a meeting was conducted with the residents of Navanirman Nagar Society and Gayatri Hills, where safety precautions and preventive measures were discussed. Further, a door-to-door awareness programme was carried out at MP and MLA Colony and Nandagiri Hills, to educate residents on the importance of vigilance and police verification of domestic workers.

The public was urged to remain alert and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately, according to Jubilee Inspector U Srinivasulu Reddy.