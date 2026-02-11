Hyderabad Police to Crack Down on Unlicensed Drivers from March 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct continuous special drives against motorists driving without a valid Driving Licence (DL) starting from March 1, 2026.

In a statement, Jt. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, IPS, urged all commuters to carry a valid Driving Licence while driving and advised those without one to obtain it from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) at the earliest.

Police officials noted that a majority of road accidents involve drivers who do not possess a valid licence. Vehicle owners have also been cautioned against allowing unlicensed persons to drive their vehicles, stating that permitting such violations is a punishable offence.

Authorities further warned that if an accident occurs while a vehicle is driven by an unlicensed person, insurance claims may be rejected, leading to serious financial and legal consequences.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed to the public to cooperate with the enforcement drive and strictly follow traffic rules in the interest of road safety.