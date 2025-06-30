Hyderabad Police To Auction 1,783 Abandoned, Unclaimed Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have as many as 1,783 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes and proposed to dispose of these vehicles by public auction as empowered under Section 7 of Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 read with Section 40 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person having any objection or ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The details of vehicles particulars are available at the auction team located at SAR CPL Police ground, behind Police Hospital in Amberpet, Hyderabad. The details were also available in the official website of Hyderabad City Police: www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.