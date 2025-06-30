 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad Police To Auction 1,783 Abandoned, Unclaimed Vehicles

Telangana
M Srinivas
30 Jun 2025 6:13 PM IST

Any person having any objection or ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad Police To Auction 1,783 Abandoned, Unclaimed Vehicles
x
Telangana police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have as many as 1,783 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes and proposed to dispose of these vehicles by public auction as empowered under Section 7 of Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 read with Section 40 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person having any objection or ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The details of vehicles particulars are available at the auction team located at SAR CPL Police ground, behind Police Hospital in Amberpet, Hyderabad. The details were also available in the official website of Hyderabad City Police: www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana police dispose unclaimed vehicles public auction of abandoned and unclaimed vehicles 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X