Hyderabad Police Solve Koti SBI Firing Incident; 2 Detained

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police solved the Koti SBI firing incident with the detention of two persons. A firearm that was used for committing an offence on January 31, 2025, was recovered from them.

Earlier, the task force police arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery and shooting incident at the SBI ATM in Koti.

Two persons shot at a cloth merchant who had gone to an ATM at Koti to deposit cash, and fled on his bike with his bag containing Rs.6 lakh. The victim, Abdul Rinshad, was taken to the Osmania General Hospital with bullet injuries to his leg and is said to be in a stable condition.

Police said Rinshad from Kerala used to regularly deposit cash at the ATM, and may have been tracked by the duo. Taking serious note of the incident, Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar set up special crime teams had been formed to track the accused who were last seen walking towards Kacheguda crossroads.

The accused, believed to be between 26 and 32 years of age, appeared to be waiting for Rinshad at a TSRTC bus stand right beside the ATM centre. When Rinshad reached the ATM, one of the assailants, seen in CCTV images to be wearing a light cream colour shirt, walked over and confirmed that the target was carrying a bag.

He was then seen signalling to this associate, wearing a white and black checked shirt, who walked over and joined him.