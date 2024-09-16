Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police shared video of a man touching a woman inappropriately in a crowded place and said such acts are being recorded by She Teams.



In a post on X, the Hyderabad Police said, “Your behavior is being recorded by our She Teams on the roads, public places and wherever you are misbehaving, killing your ill intentions is the only mantra to keep you safe from being jailed.”





Earlier, Telangana Police’s Women Safety Wing arrested 285 offenders for misbehaving with women in public places near Ganesh pandal in Khairatabad and other parts of Hyderabad.

“#SHETeams arrested around 285 offenders for misbehaving with #women in public places near Ganesh pandals in #Khairtabad & other parts of #Hyderabad!” The Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police posted on X.



The Women Safety Wing also said, “The accused will be produced before the magistrate for further action. This operation underscores the SHE Teams' commitment to ensuring the safety & security of women, through continuous vigilance and zero tolerance for misconduct.”