Hyderabad Police Seizes Rs.4.05 Cr Hawala Money

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday recovered hawala cash of Rs.4.05 crore, which was being illegally transported by the accused from Nagpur to Bengaluru.

The Bowenpally police received a complaint from V. Vishwanath Chary of Nagole stating that he, along with his friends Pradeep and Ravi, gave Rs.50 lakh to Mohammad Subhan Pasha for a cash–RTGS exchange deal, wherein they were assured Rs.60 lakh through RTGS.

The cash was handed over to them but no RTGS was made and the amount was not returned. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case. Following information, the police intercepted and apprehended a businessman Prakash Prajapathi of Gujarat along with his associate within the Addakal police station limits in Mahabubnagar district, while travelling in a car.

During interrogation, Prakash Prajapathi admitted to cheating the complainant of Rs.50 lakh in August 2024 as part of the cash–RTGS fraud. He further confessed to his involvement in transporting Rs.4.05crore hawala money from Nagpur to Bengaluru, according to North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Rashmi Perumal.

The police cautioned the citizens not to fall prey to easy-money propositions, which may result in substantial financial loss and legal complications. Any information regarding suspicious financial activities or hawala-related movements should be promptly reported to the nearest Police Station for necessary action.