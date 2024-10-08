Hyderabad Police Refunds Rs.21.55 lakh to Cyber Fraud Victims

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police refunded Rs.21.55 lakh to victims in two separate cases after being duped by the cyber fraudsters on the pretext of investment in trading and promising substantial profits.



The police received a complaint from a 67-year-old-retired person from Hyderabad stating that the cyber fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of fake TRAI and CBI officers and made him transfer an amount of Rs.8.05 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused.

The police received another complaint from a 56-year-old from Hyderabad stating that the fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of investment in Nuvama Securities and promising substantial profits and made him transfer an amount of Rs.13.50 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused.

The police booked separate cases and issued notices to the bank officials to freeze the amount and guided the complainant to file a petition in the court for the refund. Further, within a few days, the police received orders from the court to revert the amount of Rs.21.55 lakh to the complainant’s bank account.

In an advisory, the police asked the people not to believe in unauthorized and unknown platforms, luring huge returns in a short span of time and not to invest in such platforms and fall prey to cyber fraudsters. “Don't get panic if you receive any threatening video calls claiming them to be Police, CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, Judges, Cyber Crimes, Narcotics etc.,” the police said.

“Don’t install any APK and click on any suspicious link on WhatsApp. Victims of such cyber frauds can report immediately on the helpline number 1930 or through the national cyber crime reporting portal cybercrime.gov.in,” the police said.

The police added that there is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost amount and put on hold the amount, if it is reported immediately.