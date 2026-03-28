Hyderabad Police Recovers Pilgrim’s Lost Valuables in 30 Minutes

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police on Saturday recovered lost valuables worth Rs.4 lakh within 30 minutes and handed them over to a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu.

On Friday night, Manimegala, a native of Tamil Nadu, approached the Saifabad police stating she had accidentally left her handbag in an auto-rickshaw at Lakdikapul metro station bus stop.

The bag contained 25 grams of gold bangles, two grams of gold ear studs, Rs. 30,000 in cash, all worth approximately Rs.4 lakh and other essential documents.

Responding with utmost urgency, Saifabad Inspector A. Seethaiah asked the police team to trace the property. The team immediately utilized technical surveillance and identified the auto rickshaw and the driver’s real-time location.

Within a short span, the team tracked the auto-rickshaw to the Chaderghat area. The driver was secured, and the handbag was recovered with all items intact. The driver and the property were brought to the Saifabad police station.

After thorough verification, the valuables were handed over to the complainant by the Inspector. The entire recovery operation was successfully concluded within 30 minutes. Manimegala expressed her profound gratitude to the Saifabad police for their fast response and integrity.