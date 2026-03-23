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Hyderabad Police Raids Q-Net Offices in 3 States

Telangana
23 March 2026 9:22 AM IST

The police department constituted 25 teams to effectively carry out raids in three States

Hyderabad Police Raids Q-Net Offices in 3 States
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Hyderabad police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have been conducting simultaneous raids at multi-level- marketing (MLM) Q-Net offices in three States since Monday morning in connection with cases booked against it.

The police department constituted 25 teams to effectively carry out raids in three States. This enabled the police to detain over 20 people for their alleged involvement in the alleged MLM fraud. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news hyderabad police Q Net offices multi-level marketing (MLM) Cases registered 
India Southern States Telangana 
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