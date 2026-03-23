Hyderabad Police Raids Q-Net Offices in 3 States
The police department constituted 25 teams to effectively carry out raids in three States
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have been conducting simultaneous raids at multi-level- marketing (MLM) Q-Net offices in three States since Monday morning in connection with cases booked against it.
The police department constituted 25 teams to effectively carry out raids in three States. This enabled the police to detain over 20 people for their alleged involvement in the alleged MLM fraud. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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