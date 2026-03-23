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Hyderabad Police Raids Hookah Parlour; 10 Detained

Telangana
23 March 2026 9:06 AM IST

It was found that the establishment was functioning without any valid permission or licenses required for running a hookah parlour, which is in the vicinity of a residential area

Hyderabad Police Raids Hookah Parlour; 10 Detained
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The Mailardevpally police conducted a raid on an illegally operating hookah parlour at Vattepally in Mailardevpally on Sunday midnight. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police conducted a raid on an illegally operating hookah parlour at Vattepally in Mailardevpally on Sunday midnight, seizing twelve hookah pots, consisting of three large-sized and nine small-sized units.

Twelve hookah pipes and two boxes of coal were also seized apart from a smart-phone. The inventory of smoking materials comprised one unit of apple flavour, along with one box each of other flavours.

During the operation, it was found that the establishment was functioning without any valid permission or licenses required for running a hookah parlour, which is in the vicinity of a residential area.

The accused, identified as Mohd Tanweer (23) was found to be operating the parlour. A total of 10 persons present at the location were detained for questioning. Necessary legal action is being initiated against the organisers and those responsible for operating the illegal establishment.

The police reiterated that running hookah centers without proper authorisation is a violation of the law and will attract strict action. Regular checks and enforcement drives will continue to curb such unlawful activities.


( Source : ANI )
hyderabad news Mailardevpally police hookah parlour Police raids 
India Southern States Telangana 
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