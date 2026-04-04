Hyderabad Police Raid Godowns for Ripening Mangoes with Chemicals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police along with H-FAST raided a fruit warehouse in Asif Nagar, seized seven tonnes of mangoes illegally ripened with ethylene packets.

Mangoes sourced from Batasingaram market were stored in 350 trays, which were stored in a godown. A case was registered against warehouse operators Jameel and Fareed after seizing the godown.

In another raid, around 200 kg of mangoes artificially ripened with excess ethylene chemical were seized in Goshamahal, The police found the trader was using half a dozen sachets per 20 kg tray, above the FSSAI limit of five.

Health experts warn such chemically ripened mangoes can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and breathing problems.