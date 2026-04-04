 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad Police Raid Godowns for Ripening Mangoes with Chemicals

Telangana
4 April 2026 12:02 PM IST

Mangoes sourced from Batasingaram market were stored in 350 trays, which were stored in a godown

Hyderabad Police Raid Godowns for Ripening Mangoes with Chemicals
x
The Hyderabad police along with H-FAST raided a fruit warehouse in Asif Nagar, seized seven tonnes of mangoes illegally ripened with ethylene packets. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police along with H-FAST raided a fruit warehouse in Asif Nagar, seized seven tonnes of mangoes illegally ripened with ethylene packets.

Mangoes sourced from Batasingaram market were stored in 350 trays, which were stored in a godown. A case was registered against warehouse operators Jameel and Fareed after seizing the godown.

In another raid, around 200 kg of mangoes artificially ripened with excess ethylene chemical were seized in Goshamahal, The police found the trader was using half a dozen sachets per 20 kg tray, above the FSSAI limit of five.

Health experts warn such chemically ripened mangoes can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and breathing problems.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad police mangoes Fruit Ripening health experts 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X