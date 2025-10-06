Hyderabad Police Probe Viral Video of Foreign Woman Harassed near Charminar

Hyderabad: An old video showing a foreign woman tourist being "verbally harassed" by a youth near the historic Charminar here has gone viral, prompting a police investigation. The city police on Monday said they were verifying the matter, as preliminary inquiry found that the video is around three years old.

It is Truly Concerning to witness Such Incidents. What is Happening with the Jurisdiction & within the @shocharminar limits? Tourists visiting India Especially Hyderabad Should Experience our Culture Hospitality & Respect. The Use of Inappropriate language Toward a Foreign woman pic.twitter.com/tXOwQjnbN0 — ѕι∂нυ (@SidhuuJ) October 4, 2025

In the video, a member of a group is seen passing a slur at the woman walking. A man with the tourist is then seen approaching the group and warning, "Sir, you should be careful about what you say, because people can hear you. Be careful."