Hyderabad police portal down, citizens troubled

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police’s official portal has been down for past few days causing trouble to citizens who want to access police officers. Complainants are forced to dial 100 if they want to lodge complaints rather than contacting officers and staff of respective police stations.

Similar situations prevailed in all districts in Telangana after cyber criminals hacked the police website including Telangana police portal. The Telangana state police portal where FIRs can be accessed is down.

Sources said the technical team is trying to update information on the Hyderabad police commissionerate including Telangana police portals. Earlier, a separate technical team was taking care of Hyderabad police portal and it was assigned to another wing for regular maintenance. Since then, technical issues nagged Hyderabad police portal.

The district administration maintains a single portal and no special portal for superintendents of police and police department was created. Meanwhile, the numbers of district police officers have been changed and are yet to be updated.





