Hyderabad Police Nabs Vegetable Vendor for Killing Three-Year-Old Son

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police detected the kidnap and murder case related to a three-year-old-boy at Bandlaguda by arresting his father.

The boy Mohammed Anas’s mother Sana Begum, a resident of Noorinagar in Bandlaguda, lodged a complaint with the police on September 13, 2025 stating that her son had gone missing since morning. Based on her complaint, the police booked a case.

During investigation, suspicion arose over the conduct of the boy’s father Mohd Akbar, 37, a vegetable vendor. After being grilled, he confessed that due to frequent family disputes and out of anger, he smothered his son Mohammed Anas to death by pressing a pillow over his face during the early hours of September 13.

He then placed the body in a gunny bag, tied it with a rope, transported it on his vehicle, and threw it in Musi River from Nayapul bridge to destroy the evidence. Following his confession and technical evidence including CCTV footage, it was established that Akbar was responsible for the heinous act, said South East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya Kumar.

A search operation is being carried out with the assistance of DRF and HYDRA teams to recover the body from the Musi River. The police later altered the kidnap case to murder and caused disappearance of evidence under relevant provisions of law and arrested Akbar.

Police inquiries revealed that Akbar was also involved in a murder case registered at Narsingi police station for killing a woman after she resisted his sexual advances.