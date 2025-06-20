Hyderabad Police Nabs Driver Involved In 24 Burglaries

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a person for committing a series of house burglaries in the city and its suburbs.

The accused has been identified as Sriram Narasimha Chary alias Nayami alias Rajesh (39), a driver and resident of Vajpayee Nagar in Chintal. Gold and silver ornaments, all worth over Rs.2 lakh were seized from the possession of the arrested person.

Chary was previously involved in 24 cases in the limits of Tri-Commissionrates. He committed three burglaries in Hyderabad, five in Cyberabad and 16 Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, according to G. Jagan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Osmania University Division.

Chary, a driver and carpenter, was addicted to all bad vices, like drinking alcohol. As he was unable to meet his expenses, he started committing thefts.

On June 16, he stole gold and silver articles from a house at Habsiguda. He entered the house by breaking open the grills adjacent to the main door. The incident happened when the family members were away from the house. Based on information, the police arrested Chary.