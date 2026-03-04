Hyderabad Police Nabs Businessman for Preparing Adulterated Dairy Products

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police raided a dairy unit named as “Pride Dairy” at Bholanagar in Banjara Hills and apprehended its owner Mohammed Junaid Hussain who was illegally manufacturing ghee with cow and buffalo cream by mixing palm oil, vanaspati and other low quality substances.

The police seized a vast quantity of adulterated dairy products and manufacturing equipment. This includes 460 kgs of ghee, 70 kgs of mixed ghee, 2,090 kgs of cow cream, and 1,170 kgs of buffalo cream.

To facilitate the adulteration, the accused was using 28 tins of vanaspati, as well as several used oil packets and empty tins. The law enforcement team also confiscated essential machinery, including two boilers, a pushing machine, a packing machine, and two weighing machines.

Additionally, four gas cylinders, 70 various-sized basins containing ghee, 25 empty drums, and packing covers were seized from the premises. The total worth of the seized products is Rs.18.26 lakh.