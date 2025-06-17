Hyderabad Police Nabs 4 Persons In Robbery Case

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki police on Tuesday arrested four persons in charges of robbing cash from two persons, threatening them that they were from the police department at Hakeempet crossroads on Sunday night.

The arrested have been identified as Md Abdul Salman, Shaik Asif, Md Nawaz, and Md Abdul Feroz. One more accused Syed Fazal is absconding in the case. The police recovered Rs.5,450, three mobile phones and an auto rickshaw from the possession of the arrested persons, said G. Chandra Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone.

In their complaint, Md Tofij and his friend Md Sahabaj Alam said that unidentified persons had stolen cash from them at 8 pm on Sunday. While Rs.1,000 was stolen from Tofij, Rs.4,450 from Alam, threatening that they were from the police department.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case and arrested four accused. After the offence, Salman, Asif, Nawaz, and Feroz distributed the stolen amount among themselves. Further it was revealed that Salman, Nawaz and Feroz along with their other friend damaged a RTC bus windshield on June 9, at Galaxy crossroads and threatened the driver conductor with serious consequences.